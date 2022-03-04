The next person

#243

False. I can wholly recommend everyone to do that voluntarily, but forcing people will not have the intended effect I’m affraid.

The next person remembers what dial up internet is and what it sounded like.

#244

True. :snail:

The next person has searched for information on microfiche.

#245

False.

The next person has used a rotary phone once.

#246

False — more than once

The next person can remember what loading computer games sounded like (see post #243 :smiley:)

#247

Oh yes and also breaking the connection when another person tried to dial on the shared line.

The next person has driven or rode over 100 mph

#248

True - in Germany where it’s legal to do so

The next person has driven on car race track

#249

True in UK and Malaysia.

The next person has travelled to at least one other continent.

#250

True, Europe (1987-1988)

The next person is over 50 years old.

#251

False, 37!

The next person learned to cook a new dish or a hobby during the pandemic

#252

False, I haven’t learned to cook any hobbies during the pandemic.

The next person’s ears are still ringing a little after attending a great live gig last night.

#253

False. No live gigs recently. But it would have been cool.

The next person bought a PS5 but it is still waiting for it to come

#254

False

(but I bought socks recently and I’m still waiting for those to come … :socks:)

The next person has booked a holiday for this year.

#255

False

The next person is looking forward to summer.

#256

True

The next person is tired of snow.

#257

False, not experienced snow this millennium:)

The next person strives to eat fish on Friday

#258

Trueish - sounds like a good idea.

The next person thinks there just aren’t enough frameworks.

#259

False

The next person accidentally wrote a framework by answering a question on this forum.

#260

:lol: False

Next person uses a Zimmer frame

#261

False (had to look up what the heck that was :lol:)

Next person is glad it’s Friday

#262

True

The next person has something special planned for the weekend