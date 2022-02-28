Soooo TRUE! in New Zealand
The next person is a vegetarian
False - if we were not meant to eat meat, it shouldn’t taste so nice.
The next person is glad the wind has dropped a bit.
Very, very true! (Although it is still quite windy here.)
The next person has not been more than ten miles (16km) from home in the last year.
True
Next person (or their spouse) has put washing on the line today.
False
The next person owns a colourful umbrella.
False. Right now mine is just one colour… but hey, it is going to rain down here where I live too
The next person doesn’t feel any comfort knowing that it will rain somewhere else too
True
The next person hasn’t taken their printer to the local tip in a fit of rage.
True (but that day may yet come … )
The next person wishes technology would work predictably every time.
False
The next person would like to see the whole Internet get completely blocked or inaccessible for at least a week so every user would be more appreciative.
False. I can wholly recommend everyone to do that voluntarily, but forcing people will not have the intended effect I’m affraid.
The next person remembers what dial up internet is and what it sounded like.
True.
The next person has searched for information on microfiche.
False.
The next person has used a rotary phone once.
False — more than once
The next person can remember what loading computer games sounded like (see post #243 )
Oh yes and also breaking the connection when another person tried to dial on the shared line.
The next person has driven or rode over 100 mph
True - in Germany where it’s legal to do so
The next person has driven on car race track
True in UK and Malaysia.
The next person has travelled to at least one other continent.
True, Europe (1987-1988)
The next person is over 50 years old.
False, 37!
The next person learned to cook a new dish or a hobby during the pandemic
False, I haven’t learned to cook any hobbies during the pandemic.
The next person’s ears are still ringing a little after attending a great live gig last night.
False. No live gigs recently. But it would have been cool.
The next person bought a PS5 but it is still waiting for it to come