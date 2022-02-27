The next person

#230

(I went pony-riding on holiday when I was about nine, and had a pony which could barely be persuaded to walk, never mind gallop. lol)

The next person lives in an even-numbered house.

#231

False - in fact, at least the last six places I have lived have all been odd numbered. :shifty:

The next person has lived in more than 15 different places in their lives.

#232

True - if I include the hospital I was born in :slight_smile:

Next person lives in a different country from the one they were born in.

#233

False. It was true at some point but today is false. Who knows tomorrow?
The next person wants to move to another country

#234

Soooo TRUE! in New Zealand

The next person is a vegetarian :bell_pepper: :cucumber: :carrot:

#235

False - if we were not meant to eat meat, it shouldn’t taste so nice.

The next person is glad the wind has dropped a bit.

#236

Very, very true! (Although it is still quite windy here.)

The next person has not been more than ten miles (16km) from home in the last year.

#237

True

Next person (or their spouse) has put washing on the line today.

#238

False frown

rain

The next person owns a colourful umbrella.

#239

False. Right now mine is just one colour… but hey, it is going to rain down here where I live too :smiley:

The next person doesn’t feel any comfort knowing that it will rain somewhere else too :smiley:

#240

True

The next person hasn’t taken their printer to the local tip in a fit of rage.

#241

lol True (but that day may yet come … wink)

The next person wishes technology would work predictably every time.

#242

False

The next person would like to see the whole Internet get completely blocked or inaccessible for at least a week so every user would be more appreciative.

#243

False. I can wholly recommend everyone to do that voluntarily, but forcing people will not have the intended effect I’m affraid.

The next person remembers what dial up internet is and what it sounded like.

#244

True. :snail:

The next person has searched for information on microfiche.

#245

False.

The next person has used a rotary phone once.

#246

False — more than once

The next person can remember what loading computer games sounded like (see post #243 :smiley:)

#247

Oh yes and also breaking the connection when another person tried to dial on the shared line.

The next person has driven or rode over 100 mph

#248

True - in Germany where it’s legal to do so

The next person has driven on car race track

#249

True in UK and Malaysia.

The next person has travelled to at least one other continent.