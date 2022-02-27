True - but too many years ago to remember
The next person has published their own book
True - but too many years ago to remember
The next person has published their own book
False - I don’t even read books, I easily get bored…I’m more of a visual kinda person
The next person is a Marvel fan!
False
The next person has galloped on a large horse and not fallen off
False
(I went pony-riding on holiday when I was about nine, and had a pony which could barely be persuaded to walk, never mind gallop. )
The next person lives in an even-numbered house.
False - in fact, at least the last six places I have lived have all been odd numbered.
The next person has lived in more than 15 different places in their lives.
True - if I include the hospital I was born in
Next person lives in a different country from the one they were born in.
False. It was true at some point but today is false. Who knows tomorrow?
The next person wants to move to another country
Soooo TRUE! in New Zealand
The next person is a vegetarian
False - if we were not meant to eat meat, it shouldn’t taste so nice.
The next person is glad the wind has dropped a bit.
Very, very true! (Although it is still quite windy here.)
The next person has not been more than ten miles (16km) from home in the last year.
True
Next person (or their spouse) has put washing on the line today.
False
The next person owns a colourful umbrella.
False. Right now mine is just one colour… but hey, it is going to rain down here where I live too
The next person doesn’t feel any comfort knowing that it will rain somewhere else too
True
The next person hasn’t taken their printer to the local tip in a fit of rage.
True (but that day may yet come … )
The next person wishes technology would work predictably every time.
False
The next person would like to see the whole Internet get completely blocked or inaccessible for at least a week so every user would be more appreciative.
False. I can wholly recommend everyone to do that voluntarily, but forcing people will not have the intended effect I’m affraid.
The next person remembers what dial up internet is and what it sounded like.
True.
The next person has searched for information on microfiche.
False.
The next person has used a rotary phone once.
False — more than once
The next person can remember what loading computer games sounded like (see post #243 )