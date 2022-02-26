The next person

#223

I might have… Can’t quite remember all the bikes I’ve had over the years :shifty:
My current bike is white/grey, that one I know!

The next person owns an e-bike.

#224

False

Next person owns an e-book :slight_smile:

#225

True - I prefer them for travelling, though they suck at the beach

Next person knows someone who’s published a book (e-book or otherwise)

#226

True and trueish, a couple of my friends are authors and I’ve illustrated for I don’t know how many titles.

The next person has coloured a book :slight_smile:

#227

True - but too many years ago to remember

The next person has published their own book

#228

False - I don’t even read books, I easily get bored…I’m more of a visual kinda person

The next person is a Marvel fan!

#229

False

The next person has galloped on a large horse and not fallen off :slight_smile:

#230

False

(I went pony-riding on holiday when I was about nine, and had a pony which could barely be persuaded to walk, never mind gallop. lol)

The next person lives in an even-numbered house.

#231

False - in fact, at least the last six places I have lived have all been odd numbered. :shifty:

The next person has lived in more than 15 different places in their lives.

#232

True - if I include the hospital I was born in :slight_smile:

Next person lives in a different country from the one they were born in.

#233

False. It was true at some point but today is false. Who knows tomorrow?
The next person wants to move to another country

#234

Soooo TRUE! in New Zealand

The next person is a vegetarian :bell_pepper: :cucumber: :carrot:

#235

False - if we were not meant to eat meat, it shouldn’t taste so nice.

The next person is glad the wind has dropped a bit.

#236

Very, very true! (Although it is still quite windy here.)

The next person has not been more than ten miles (16km) from home in the last year.

#237

True

Next person (or their spouse) has put washing on the line today.

#238

False frown

rain

The next person owns a colourful umbrella.

#239

False. Right now mine is just one colour… but hey, it is going to rain down here where I live too :smiley:

The next person doesn’t feel any comfort knowing that it will rain somewhere else too :smiley:

#240

True

The next person hasn’t taken their printer to the local tip in a fit of rage.

#241

lol True (but that day may yet come … wink)

The next person wishes technology would work predictably every time.

#242

False

The next person would like to see the whole Internet get completely blocked or inaccessible for at least a week so every user would be more appreciative.