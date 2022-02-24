The next person

Community
#220

True (the more classic versions, not the ones my son plays which take an hour just to understand how to start the game much less play it)

The next person enjoys card games

1 Like
#221

True

The next person enjoys outdoor games (like frisbee)

1 Like
#222

True

The next person owns, or has owned, a blue bicycle.

#223

I might have… Can’t quite remember all the bikes I’ve had over the years :shifty:
My current bike is white/grey, that one I know!

The next person owns an e-bike.

1 Like
#224

False

Next person owns an e-book :slight_smile:

#225

True - I prefer them for travelling, though they suck at the beach

Next person knows someone who’s published a book (e-book or otherwise)

#226

True and trueish, a couple of my friends are authors and I’ve illustrated for I don’t know how many titles.

The next person has coloured a book :slight_smile:

#227

True - but too many years ago to remember

The next person has published their own book

#228

False - I don’t even read books, I easily get bored…I’m more of a visual kinda person

The next person is a Marvel fan!

#229

False

The next person has galloped on a large horse and not fallen off :slight_smile:

#230

False

(I went pony-riding on holiday when I was about nine, and had a pony which could barely be persuaded to walk, never mind gallop. lol)

The next person lives in an even-numbered house.

#231

False - in fact, at least the last six places I have lived have all been odd numbered. :shifty:

The next person has lived in more than 15 different places in their lives.

#232

True - if I include the hospital I was born in :slight_smile:

Next person lives in a different country from the one they were born in.

#233

False. It was true at some point but today is false. Who knows tomorrow?
The next person wants to move to another country

#234

Soooo TRUE! in New Zealand

The next person is a vegetarian :bell_pepper: :cucumber: :carrot:

#235

False - if we were not meant to eat meat, it shouldn’t taste so nice.

The next person is glad the wind has dropped a bit.

#236

Very, very true! (Although it is still quite windy here.)

The next person has not been more than ten miles (16km) from home in the last year.

#237

True

Next person (or their spouse) has put washing on the line today.

#238

False frown

rain

The next person owns a colourful umbrella.

#239

False. Right now mine is just one colour… but hey, it is going to rain down here where I live too :smiley:

The next person doesn’t feel any comfort knowing that it will rain somewhere else too :smiley: