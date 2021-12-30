The next person

Community
#5

False, thankfully.

The next person speaks more than one language fluently.

#6

False

The next person has already responded to this thread twice!

#7

False.

The next person is teetotal.

#8

True.

The next person doesn’t drive.

#9

True.

The next person has posted an answer on stack overflow exactly once.

#10

False.

The next person is looking forward to 2022.

1 Like
#11

True.

The next person plays golf.

#12

True, but I get mad when the door on the windmill closes before the ball goes in.

The next person laughed at my reply.

2 Likes
#13

True.

The next person has never built a snowman.

#14

False.

The next person has never built an iglo.

#15

False.

The next person has never dived into a pile of snow.

#16

True.

(Lack of snow, rather than lack of inclination! wink)

The next person would rather travel by bicycle than by car.

#17

True!

The next person has never owned a bicycle.

#18

False.

The next person loves JavaScript (I mean, who doesn’t?)

#19

False (it’s ok, I certainly don’t love it)

The next person has programmed something in Rust.

#20

False (though I am deeply familiar with other kinds of rust)

The next person drives a car older than ten years old.

1 Like
#21

False (I don’t drive at all)

The next person enjoys travelling by train.

#22

True, especially when visiting my parents where the train follows the Middle Rhine and you can do castle watching on the way.

The next person enjoys travelling through time.

#23

True, I was here 10 years from now.

The next person to respond is a site point admin/mod

1 Like
#24

True

The next person is on Facebook more than 1 hour a day