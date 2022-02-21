False
The next person has multiple mobile phones
False
False (but I do have a dual SIM phone)
Next person is about to watch TV.
False
The next person doesn’t have a TV subscription
True
The next person prefers spaces to tabs
False. I prefer that whichever is picked is used consistently, but I don’t care which is picked.
The next person has a VR headset.
False.
The next person plays with a Nintendo WII.
False
The next person has at least two children.
True
The next person can play an instrument
False, but I can sing though
The next person owns an iPhone 13 pro max 1TB!
False
The next person owns a Playstation (any Playstation)
False (technically - we bought one but it was for my son)
The next person had a game console not made by Nintendo, Sony or MS
False (I’ve never had a games console )
The next person enjoys playing board games.
True (the more classic versions, not the ones my son plays which take an hour just to understand how to start the game much less play it)
The next person enjoys card games
True
The next person enjoys outdoor games (like frisbee)
True
The next person owns, or has owned, a blue bicycle.
I might have… Can’t quite remember all the bikes I’ve had over the years
My current bike is white/grey, that one I know!
The next person owns an e-bike.
False
Next person owns an e-book
True - I prefer them for travelling, though they suck at the beach
Next person knows someone who’s published a book (e-book or otherwise)
True and trueish, a couple of my friends are authors and I’ve illustrated for I don’t know how many titles.
The next person has coloured a book
True - but too many years ago to remember
The next person has published their own book