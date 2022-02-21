The next person

#206

False

The next person has had a power outage in the last week.

#207

False

The next person has multiple mobile phones

#208

False (but I do have a dual SIM phone)

Next person is about to watch TV.

#209

False

The next person doesn’t have a TV subscription

#210

True

The next person prefers spaces to tabs :slight_smile:

#212

False. I prefer that whichever is picked is used consistently, but I don’t care which is picked.

The next person has a VR headset.

#213

False.

The next person plays with a Nintendo WII.

#214

False

The next person has at least two children.

#215

True

The next person can play an instrument

#216

False, but I can sing though :studio_microphone: :smile:

The next person owns an iPhone 13 pro max 1TB!

#217

False

The next person owns a Playstation (any Playstation)

#218

False (technically - we bought one but it was for my son)

The next person had a game console not made by Nintendo, Sony or MS

#219

False (I’ve never had a games console bawling)

The next person enjoys playing board games.

#220

True (the more classic versions, not the ones my son plays which take an hour just to understand how to start the game much less play it)

The next person enjoys card games

#221

True

The next person enjoys outdoor games (like frisbee)

#222

True

The next person owns, or has owned, a blue bicycle.

#223

I might have… Can’t quite remember all the bikes I’ve had over the years :shifty:
My current bike is white/grey, that one I know!

The next person owns an e-bike.

#224

False

Next person owns an e-book :slight_smile:

#225

True - I prefer them for travelling, though they suck at the beach

Next person knows someone who’s published a book (e-book or otherwise)

#226

True and trueish, a couple of my friends are authors and I’ve illustrated for I don’t know how many titles.

The next person has coloured a book :slight_smile: