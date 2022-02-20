The next person

#194

False

The next person has scuba dived

#195

False (though I have snorkeled)

The next person wishes they were at the sea and not at work/school

#196

False (I’m always at sea :biggrin: )

Next person works from home.

#197

True (for now)

The next person likes coffee

#198

TRUE (Spanish Latte!)

The next person likes pineapples on his/her pizza!

#199

True, but then I like pretty much anything on a pizza.

The next person has just put some garden things inside in case they blow away.

#200

False

The next person has been to Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch

#201

False

The next person has visited Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit

#202

False

The next person lives in Europe.

#203

False, although I have been there.

The next person is not going to be me.

#204

True (I think…I hope :shifty:)

The next person is ready for the weekend

#205

Always

The next person has already booked something for the summer holidays

#206

False

The next person has had a power outage in the last week.

#207

False

The next person has multiple mobile phones

#208

False (but I do have a dual SIM phone)

Next person is about to watch TV.

#209

False

The next person doesn’t have a TV subscription

#210

True

The next person prefers spaces to tabs :slight_smile:

#212

False. I prefer that whichever is picked is used consistently, but I don’t care which is picked.

The next person has a VR headset.

#213

False.

The next person plays with a Nintendo WII.

#214

False

The next person has at least two children.