False
(although I did act in a school production of “Peter Pan” when I was seven! )
The next person lives near the sea.
False
(although I did act in a school production of “Peter Pan” when I was seven! )
The next person lives near the sea.
False
The next person has never swum in a sea.
False
The next person has not gone skinny-dipping.
False but it was a long, long time ago
The next person has been surfing, in the sea and not on their computer.
False
The next person has scuba dived
False (though I have snorkeled)
The next person wishes they were at the sea and not at work/school
False (I’m always at sea )
Next person works from home.
True (for now)
The next person likes coffee
TRUE (Spanish Latte!)
The next person likes pineapples on his/her pizza!
True, but then I like pretty much anything on a pizza.
The next person has just put some garden things inside in case they blow away.
False
The next person has been to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
False
The next person has visited Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit
False
The next person lives in Europe.
False, although I have been there.
The next person is not going to be me.
True (I think…I hope )
The next person is ready for the weekend
Always
The next person has already booked something for the summer holidays
False
The next person has had a power outage in the last week.
False
The next person has multiple mobile phones
False (but I do have a dual SIM phone)
Next person is about to watch TV.
False
The next person doesn’t have a TV subscription