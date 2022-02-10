True!
The next person has visited a castle in the last year.
True!
The next person has visited a castle in the last year.
False. I wish!
The next person is able to know who will be the person that will answer this thread
True!
The next person will be a very special bear.
True!
The next person likes honey.
True
The next person is the coolest in all Sitepoint
False. (That’s clearly @molona … )
The next person keeps fish.
False. But I love eating fish.
The next person doesn’t know what will have for dinner
True.
The next person is starting to spend more time in this thread than they are coding.
True
Next person had porridge for breakfast.
False
The next person in this thread is also the previous person in this thread.
False
The previous person in this thread is also the next person in the thread
False
The next person is looking forward to bed time.
Always
The next person is looking forward to the weekend.
Always
The next person is sad it’s not the weekend
Hardly. I’ve got a 4-day weekend starting tomorrow!
The next person likes hiking.
True
The next person loves running
False but did like the 100 yard sprint.
The next person dislikes football and or rugby.
True for football, false for rugby.
The next person owns roller skates.
True-ish, I own inline skates, does that count?
The next person own ice skates.
False
The next person has performed in a pantomime