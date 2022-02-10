True. Not many, but a few. Can’t say I particularly liked it. I did like cigarillos (smaller cigars, closer to cigarettes).
The next person has never smoked anything in their life.
True, and can’t understand why young people take up smoking, either from a financial or a health point of view. “In my day” it was still cool (which is probably why I didn’t do it) and the health stuff was only really just starting (the warnings on the pack were “smoking can damage your health”, not “you’re all going to die a slow and painful death” with photos like they are now) but today’s youth have no excuse.
The next person hasn’t walked 2.5 miles to a railway station, caught a train, walked to a concert hall only to find that the concert is postponed and they’d have known if they’d only checked their email instead of having “a night off the internet”. And then had to get the train back and walk home again, without even a slight ringing in the ears.
True!
The next person has visited a castle in the last year.
False. I wish!
The next person is able to know who will be the person that will answer this thread
True!
The next person will be a very special bear.
True!
The next person likes honey.
True
The next person is the coolest in all Sitepoint
False. (That’s clearly @molona … )
The next person keeps fish.
False. But I love eating fish.
The next person doesn’t know what will have for dinner
True.
The next person is starting to spend more time in this thread than they are coding.
True
Next person had porridge for breakfast.
False
The next person in this thread is also the previous person in this thread.
False
The previous person in this thread is also the next person in the thread
False
The next person is looking forward to bed time.
Always
The next person is looking forward to the weekend.
Always
The next person is sad it’s not the weekend
Hardly. I’ve got a 4-day weekend starting tomorrow!
The next person likes hiking.
True
The next person loves running
False but did like the 100 yard sprint.
The next person dislikes football and or rugby.
True for football, false for rugby.
The next person owns roller skates.