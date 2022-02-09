The next person

Community
#166

True but unfortunately never managed integrate Go with Apache2 server so never pursued developing.

The next person has smoked a cigar.

#167

True. Not many, but a few. Can’t say I particularly liked it. I did like cigarillos (smaller cigars, closer to cigarettes).

The next person has never smoked anything in their life.

#168

True, and can’t understand why young people take up smoking, either from a financial or a health point of view. “In my day” it was still cool (which is probably why I didn’t do it) and the health stuff was only really just starting (the warnings on the pack were “smoking can damage your health”, not “you’re all going to die a slow and painful death” with photos like they are now) but today’s youth have no excuse.

The next person hasn’t walked 2.5 miles to a railway station, caught a train, walked to a concert hall only to find that the concert is postponed and they’d have known if they’d only checked their email instead of having “a night off the internet”. And then had to get the train back and walk home again, without even a slight ringing in the ears.

1 Like
#169

True! lol

The next person has visited a castle in the last year.

#170

False. I wish!

The next person is able to know who will be the person that will answer this thread

#171

True!

The next person will be a very special bear.

#172

True!

The next person likes honey.

#173

True

The next person is the coolest in all Sitepoint :smiley:

#174

False. (That’s clearly @molonashifty_suspect)

The next person keeps fish.

#175

False. But I love eating fish.

The next person doesn’t know what will have for dinner

#176

True.

The next person is starting to spend more time in this thread than they are coding.

#177

True

Next person had porridge for breakfast.

#178

False

The next person in this thread is also the previous person in this thread.

#179

False

The previous person in this thread is also the next person in the thread

#180

False

The next person is looking forward to bed time.

#181

Always

The next person is looking forward to the weekend.

#182

Always :lol:

The next person is sad it’s not the weekend

#183

Hardly. I’ve got a 4-day weekend starting tomorrow!

The next person likes hiking.

#184

True

The next person loves running

#185

False but did like the 100 yard sprint.

The next person dislikes football and or rugby.