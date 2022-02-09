False
The next person has driven a tractor.
False
The next person has driven a tractor.
ooh argh me ansome - True
The next person has flown in a hot air balloon.
Almost true… I was very close one time… but it is false, I’m afraid. I wish it was true.
The next person hasn’t seen me in ages
True
Next person hasn’t seen their family in ages.
True - unless you count seeing them on Zoom!
Next person is planning to go for a walk today, or has already been for one.
True - maybe? It’s supposed to get to 46F/7C around lunch with no wind, which will seem almost balmy as it’s about 30 degrees warmer then yesterday (yesterday was 11F/-11C with a wind chill of -11F/-23C)
The next person wishes it wasn’t Monday
False, it’s now Tuesday and has been for nine hours.
The next person owned a pen with an oblique nib and enjoyed calligraphy.
False, although I still own a fountain pen
The next person lives south of the equator.
False though I wouldn’t mind living closer to the equator
The next person knows someone named Bob
True, Bob the builder
Next person like olives
False. I hate them.
The next person has compiled a “Hello World” in GO (Golang)
True but unfortunately never managed integrate Go with Apache2 server so never pursued developing.
The next person has smoked a cigar.
True. Not many, but a few. Can’t say I particularly liked it. I did like cigarillos (smaller cigars, closer to cigarettes).
The next person has never smoked anything in their life.
True, and can’t understand why young people take up smoking, either from a financial or a health point of view. “In my day” it was still cool (which is probably why I didn’t do it) and the health stuff was only really just starting (the warnings on the pack were “smoking can damage your health”, not “you’re all going to die a slow and painful death” with photos like they are now) but today’s youth have no excuse.
The next person hasn’t walked 2.5 miles to a railway station, caught a train, walked to a concert hall only to find that the concert is postponed and they’d have known if they’d only checked their email instead of having “a night off the internet”. And then had to get the train back and walk home again, without even a slight ringing in the ears.
True!
The next person has visited a castle in the last year.
False. I wish!
The next person is able to know who will be the person that will answer this thread
True!
The next person will be a very special bear.
True!
The next person likes honey.
True
The next person is the coolest in all Sitepoint
False. (That’s clearly @molona … )
The next person keeps fish.