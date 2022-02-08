True
The next person has seen punch cards for programming in action
True
The next person has seen punch cards for programming in action
True and also caused a mainframe to be rebooted to break from my endless loop.
The next person has never broken any of their own bones.
Intentionally? No. But I did break some in a car accident as a baby.
The next person wasn’t required to sit in a car seat growing up.
True (We didn’t have a car until I was a teenager.)
The next person has a creative hobby.
False
The next person is tired of snow.
False (haven’t seen snow here all winter )
The next person is tired of Java announcing there is an update to be installed.
False, I steer clear of Java.
The next person has drove or ridden on a racetrack.
False
The next person has driven a tractor.
ooh argh me ansome - True
The next person has flown in a hot air balloon.
Almost true… I was very close one time… but it is false, I’m afraid. I wish it was true.
The next person hasn’t seen me in ages
True
Next person hasn’t seen their family in ages.
True - unless you count seeing them on Zoom!
Next person is planning to go for a walk today, or has already been for one.
True - maybe? It’s supposed to get to 46F/7C around lunch with no wind, which will seem almost balmy as it’s about 30 degrees warmer then yesterday (yesterday was 11F/-11C with a wind chill of -11F/-23C)
The next person wishes it wasn’t Monday
False, it’s now Tuesday and has been for nine hours.
The next person owned a pen with an oblique nib and enjoyed calligraphy.
False, although I still own a fountain pen
The next person lives south of the equator.
False though I wouldn’t mind living closer to the equator
The next person knows someone named Bob
True, Bob the builder
Next person like olives
False. I hate them.
The next person has compiled a “Hello World” in GO (Golang)
True but unfortunately never managed integrate Go with Apache2 server so never pursued developing.
The next person has smoked a cigar.
True. Not many, but a few. Can’t say I particularly liked it. I did like cigarillos (smaller cigars, closer to cigarettes).
The next person has never smoked anything in their life.