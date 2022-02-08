The next person

#140

False

The next person can’t swim.

#141

True.

The next person does not hold a driving license.

#142

True

The next person doesn’t hold a current passport.

#143

False.

The next person has more than one nationality.

#144

False (although I believe I could claim two others)

The next person’s favourite colour is blue.

#145

True

The next person first programming language was Basic.

#146

True

The next person has seen punch cards for programming in action

#147

True and also caused a mainframe to be rebooted to break from my endless loop.

The next person has never broken any of their own bones.

#148

Intentionally? No. But I did break some in a car accident as a baby.

The next person wasn’t required to sit in a car seat growing up.

#149

True (We didn’t have a car until I was a teenager.)

The next person has a creative hobby.

#150

False

The next person is tired of snow.

#151

False (haven’t seen snow here all winter :frowning: )

The next person is tired of Java announcing there is an update to be installed.

#152

False, I steer clear of Java.

The next person has drove or ridden on a racetrack.

#153

False

The next person has driven a tractor.

#154

ooh argh me ansome - True
image

The next person has flown in a hot air balloon.

#155

Almost true… I was very close one time… but it is false, I’m afraid. I wish it was true.

The next person hasn’t seen me in ages

#156

True

Next person hasn’t seen their family in ages.

#157

True - unless you count seeing them on Zoom!

Next person is planning to go for a walk today, or has already been for one.

#159

True - maybe? It’s supposed to get to 46F/7C around lunch with no wind, which will seem almost balmy as it’s about 30 degrees warmer then yesterday (yesterday was 11F/-11C with a wind chill of -11F/-23C)

The next person wishes it wasn’t Monday

#160

False, it’s now Tuesday and has been for nine hours.

The next person owned a pen with an oblique nib and enjoyed calligraphy.

image
