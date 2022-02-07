I’ve never done it, but it looks like it might be fun.
The next person has a scuba license.
False
The next person can’t swim.
True.
The next person does not hold a driving license.
True
The next person doesn’t hold a current passport.
False.
The next person has more than one nationality.
False (although I believe I could claim two others)
The next person’s favourite colour is blue.
True
The next person first programming language was Basic.
True
The next person has seen punch cards for programming in action
True and also caused a mainframe to be rebooted to break from my endless loop.
The next person has never broken any of their own bones.
Intentionally? No. But I did break some in a car accident as a baby.
The next person wasn’t required to sit in a car seat growing up.
True (We didn’t have a car until I was a teenager.)
The next person has a creative hobby.
False
The next person is tired of snow.
False (haven’t seen snow here all winter )
The next person is tired of Java announcing there is an update to be installed.
False, I steer clear of Java.
The next person has drove or ridden on a racetrack.
False
The next person has driven a tractor.
ooh argh me ansome - True
The next person has flown in a hot air balloon.
Almost true… I was very close one time… but it is false, I’m afraid. I wish it was true.
The next person hasn’t seen me in ages
True
Next person hasn’t seen their family in ages.
True - unless you count seeing them on Zoom!
Next person is planning to go for a walk today, or has already been for one.
True - maybe? It’s supposed to get to 46F/7C around lunch with no wind, which will seem almost balmy as it’s about 30 degrees warmer then yesterday (yesterday was 11F/-11C with a wind chill of -11F/-23C)
The next person wishes it wasn’t Monday