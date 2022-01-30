The next person

#124

False (We eat a lot of vegan meals, but I’m vegetarian.)

The next person lives in a household with two or more other people.

#125

True.

The next person uses Firefox as their daily browser.

#126

True

The next person likes walking in the rain.

#127

Does snow count? If not, false.

The next person reads more than book a month.

#128

True, I read a lot of things.

The next person would like one more cat in the house.

#129

False because I don’t want to be treated by the cat as a foolish provider :slight_smile:

The next person loves the idea that bacon can be wrapped around anything and is the duct tape of food.

#130

Trueish

The next person has a snow shovel within reach from the front door.

#131

Trueish (we don’t typically use the front door but we do have shovels within reach from the door we do)

The next person wishes they didn’t need snow shovels.

#132

False - I don’t need snow shovels. smile

The next person has driven a tractor.

#133

True-ish
Yes
image
No
image

The next person loves tongue twisters

#134

The next person loves to play poker

#135

True (in real life, online poker is meh)

The next person has never been to a casino.

#136

True

The next person has never practiced on a shooting range

#137

True.

The next person is wishing it wasn’t so cold out.

#138

True (I’m looking forward to spring, it shouldn’t be too long, meanwhile I’m coping :slight_smile: )

image
image2160×1620 367 KB

The next person likes water skiing.

#139

I’ve never done it, but it looks like it might be fun.

The next person has a scuba license.

#140

False

The next person can’t swim.

#141

True.

The next person does not hold a driving license.

#142

True

The next person doesn’t hold a current passport.

#143

False.

The next person has more than one nationality.