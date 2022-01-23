False.
The next person is feeling very inspired today.
False!
Next person has a body piercing.
False
The next person is not wearing a face mask.
True - I’m at home!
The next person prefers carrots to peas.
False (though I eat more carrots than peas)
The next person prefers meat over vegetables.
False
Next person is cooking dinner tonight.
False (I cooked dinner the last two though)
Next person has a secret handshake with someone.
False
Next person sings in a choir.
True (if a barbershop chorus counts)
Next person can play an unusual instrument.
False - unless euphonium and tuba count as “unusual”.
The next person has never seen the original “Star Wars” film.
False
The next person hasn’t visited a movie theater for several years.
True
Next person doesn’t have a television set.
False
The next person usually gets a second opinion.
True
The next person is vegan.
False (We eat a lot of vegan meals, but I’m vegetarian.)
The next person lives in a household with two or more other people.
True.
The next person uses Firefox as their daily browser.
True
The next person likes walking in the rain.
Does snow count? If not, false.
The next person reads more than book a month.
True, I read a lot of things.
The next person would like one more cat in the house.
False because I don’t want to be treated by the cat as a foolish provider
The next person loves the idea that bacon can be wrapped around anything and is the duct tape of food.