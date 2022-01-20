The next person

Community
#98

True!

The next person has seen a rainbow in the last few days.

#99

False, it was a Northern Light aka aurora borealis.

The next person knows which common herbs are safe to eat.

#100

False (unless bought from the supermarket :wink: )

The next person cuts their own hair.

#101

False, (My wife helps with the dogs’ grooming machine)

The next person comes up with a new statement.

#102

True

The next person works in a factory.

#103

False

The next person prefer vanilla ice-cream .

#104

False

The next person is, or has been, a school teacher.

#105

False (but my wife is)

The next person knows someone who’s gone viral.

#106

False, (but what do I know?)

The next person won’t say “false”

#107

False

The next person won’t say True

#108

True

The next person gives a false answer.

#110

False.

The next person is feeling very inspired today.

#111

False!

Next person has a body piercing.

#112

False

The next person is not wearing a face mask.

#113

True - I’m at home!

The next person prefers carrots to peas.

#114

False (though I eat more carrots than peas)

The next person prefers meat over vegetables.

#115

False

Next person is cooking dinner tonight.

#116

False (I cooked dinner the last two though)

Next person has a secret handshake with someone.

#117

False

Next person sings in a choir.

#118

True (if a barbershop chorus counts)

Next person can play an unusual instrument.