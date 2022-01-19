The next person

Community
#89

False

image
image900×600 41.9 KB

The next person is ready for warm weather

1 Like
#90

True

The next person always uses cash when shopping.

#91

False.

The next person has at least one brother and at least one sister.

#92

True, how did you jnow?

The next person is using a laptop.

#93

False (at least, not at the moment)

The next person is logged in to the SitePoint forums on more than 1 device.

#94

false

The next person never logs out from frequently visited forums.

#95

True

The next person loves Star Wars movies.

#96

True - of some of them, but not all.

The next person has read “War and Peace” by Tolstoy.

#97

True.

The next person has more books than shelves.

#98

True!

The next person has seen a rainbow in the last few days.

#99

False, it was a Northern Light aka aurora borealis.

The next person knows which common herbs are safe to eat.

#100

False (unless bought from the supermarket :wink: )

The next person cuts their own hair.

#101

False, (My wife helps with the dogs’ grooming machine)

The next person comes up with a new statement.

#102

True

The next person works in a factory.

#103

False

The next person prefer vanilla ice-cream .

#104

False

The next person is, or has been, a school teacher.

#105

False (but my wife is)

The next person knows someone who’s gone viral.

#106

False, (but what do I know?)

The next person won’t say “false”

#107

False

The next person won’t say True

#108

True

The next person gives a false answer.