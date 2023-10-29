I will show you the most important factors that help you solve indexing problems, according to my experience on the pricestday website

Here are some solutions to solve indexing problems:

Check your robots.txt file: Make sure that you are not accidentally blocking Googlebot from crawling your website. You can use the Robots.txt Tester in Google Search Console to test your robots.txt file.

Submit an XML sitemap: This is a list of all the pages on your website that you want Google to index. You can submit an XML sitemap to Google Search Console.

Use the URL Inspection Tool: This tool allows you to check the indexing status of individual URLs. You can also use it to request reindexing of URLs.

Fix any server errors: Googlebot may not be able to crawl and index your website if it is experiencing server errors. You can use the Crawl Stats Report in Google Search Console to check for server errors.

Improve your website’s content: Google wants to provide unique, accurate, and up-to-date search results to users. If your website’s content is thin, scraped, or utilizes keyword stuffing, it can hurt your chances of Google indexing your website.

Create new links to your website: When other websites link to your website, it tells Google that your website is important and should be indexed. You can create new links to your website by guest blogging, submitting your website to directories, and promoting your website on social media.

Here are some additional tips for solving indexing problems:

If you have a large website, you may want to consider using a crawl budget management tool: This tool can help you to control how often Googlebot crawls your website.

If you have a lot of dynamic pages on your website, you may want to consider using a sitemap generator: This tool can help you to create an XML sitemap that includes all of your dynamic pages.

If you are having trouble getting a particular URL indexed, you can try submitting it to the Google Search Console index coverage report: This report will show you why the URL is not indexed and how to fix the problem.

It is also important to note that it can take some time for Google to index new pages and changes to existing pages. If you have made changes to your website and are not seeing the results immediately, be patient. Google will eventually index your website and the changes will be reflected in search results.