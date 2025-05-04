The login button must be pressed twice

Hello,

A website is designed with React and its backend is Laravel. After entering my username and password, when I click the login button, the page refreshes and I have to enter my username and password again to log in to the website. The web server is Nginx and its report is as follows:

# cat /var/log/nginx/access.log X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "POST /api/login HTTP/1.1" 200 456 "http://X.X.X.X/auth/login" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /assets/images/user-profile.jpeg HTTP/1.1" 304 0 "http://X.X.X.X/auth/login" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /icon.png?f7318d50153a74aa HTTP/1.1" 200 3287 "http://X.X.X.X/" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /assets/images/logo.png HTTP/1.1" 404 4630 "http://X.X.X.X/" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /icon.png?f7318d50153a74aa HTTP/1.1" 200 3287 "http://X.X.X.X/auth/login" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /api/user-current HTTP/1.1" 200 365 "http://X.X.X.X/" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"

Is this a bug in the website coding or the web server settings?

Thank you.