The login button must be pressed twice

1

Hello,
A website is designed with React and its backend is Laravel. After entering my username and password, when I click the login button, the page refreshes and I have to enter my username and password again to log in to the website. The web server is Nginx and its report is as follows:

# cat /var/log/nginx/access.log
X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "POST /api/login HTTP/1.1" 200 456 "http://X.X.X.X/auth/login" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"
X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /assets/images/user-profile.jpeg HTTP/1.1" 304 0 "http://X.X.X.X/auth/login" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"
X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /icon.png?f7318d50153a74aa HTTP/1.1" 200 3287 "http://X.X.X.X/" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"
X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /assets/images/logo.png HTTP/1.1" 404 4630 "http://X.X.X.X/" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"
X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /icon.png?f7318d50153a74aa HTTP/1.1" 200 3287 "http://X.X.X.X/auth/login" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"
X.X.X.X - - [04/May/2025:02:31:49 -0700] "GET /api/user-current HTTP/1.1" 200 365 "http://X.X.X.X/" "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"

Is this a bug in the website coding or the web server settings?

Thank you.

2

This is a coding issue, not a web server problem. The POST /api/login returns 200, but the login state isn’t persisted—suggesting missing cookies, tokens, or session logic in the frontend/backend.

You can start by inspecting the network tab in your browser’s dev tools to see if the login response sets any cookies or returns a token. Then, check whether the frontend stores this token (e.g. in localStorage or a cookie) and includes it in the Authorization header or withCredentials flag on subsequent API requests.

And since you mentioned the page refreshes when you click the login button, it’s also possible that the JavaScript isn’t intercepting the form submit—make sure the login handler is correctly wired up and calls event.preventDefault() to avoid a full page reload.