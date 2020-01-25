The literal meaning of sqlt and mysqli

Yes, you may call your variable whatever you like, but it’s always best to choose a name with meaning to represent what the varible actually is, so when you, or another looks at your code in the future, they can get a good idea of what that varialbe represents.

When the person who wrote that code named the variable $sqlt , the first part, sql obviously refers to “Structured Query Language”, so we know it’s to do with the database, but the t part is less obvious. It may have meant something to the person who wrote it (at the time they wrote it), but to us it’s a bit cryptic as to what it actually means.

Therefore it’s a good example of bad naming, we don’t understand the meaning of the name. The person who wrote it knew, but what about them returning to the code a year or two later, would they remember its meaning?

So give variables meaningful, non-cryptic names. You probably don’t want to be too verbose with names, but you can always add comments to your code to give hints as to what is what. Future you will be glad you did, but will curse you if you did not.