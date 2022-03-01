The Json call is made but the code goes without waiting for it

Hi,
I guess I am using the wrong syntax as it seems the Jquery doesn’t wait for the value that I am calculating in my call
var pComputedPrice = 0
var pComputedDiscount = 0
var pFinalPrice = 0
$.getJSON("MyFunction_Json.aspx?P_Id=" + pP_Id + "&Qty=" + pQty,
function (jsonData) {
pComputedPrice = jsonData;
});
pComputedDiscount = Number((pComputedPrice / 100 * pDiscount));
pFinalPrice = pComputedPrice - pComputedDiscount;
It appears the code shown below solved the issue, but is this a good way ?
// Set the global configs to synchronous
$.ajaxSetup({
async: false
});
// Your $.getJSON() request is now synchronous...
// Set the global configs back to asynchronous
$.ajaxSetup({
async: true
});