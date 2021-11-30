The Json call is made but the code goes without waiting for it

Corobori: Corobori: // Set the global configs to synchronous $.ajaxSetup({ async: false }); // Your $.getJSON() request is now synchronous... // Set the global configs back to asynchronous $.ajaxSetup({ async: true });

Essentially that’s code-blocking isn’t it? We’re saying while we wait for getJSON to fetch data nothing else can happen, no user interaction clicks etc. — I don’t know how Jquery handles this, so could be wrong.

Obviously that isn’t ideal and the reason the process should be asynchronous.

m_hutley: m_hutley: “You’ve asked me for that external resource. Rather than halting your program/script/browser/etc while waiting for it, you can keep going. I’ll handle the result when i’m done .”

Just to add to that, ‘I might be done, but I have to wait my turn’.

This is opening a can of worms, but it is worth looking into how the event loop and call stack prioritise/order processes. I’ve used a promise and requestAnimationFrame here, but it’s the same principal e.g.

// global execution context [start] // asynchronous callback will be passed to the macro-task queue setTimeout(() => console.log(`I'm last`), 0) Promise.resolve(`I'm second`) // asynchronous callback will be passed to the micro-task queue .then((message) => console.log(message)) // asynchronous callback will be passed to the micro-task queue window.requestAnimationFrame(() => console.log(`I'm third`)) const x = 'first' console.log(`I'm ${x}`) // global execution context [end]

If you see the logged output you can see the global execution code is executed/completed synchronously (top to bottom) before the asynchronous operations.

There may well be better links, but just a quick google and a scan.