The Json call is made but the code goes without waiting for it

JavaScript
#1

I guess I am using the wrong syntax as it seems the Jquery doesn’t wait for the value that I am calculating in my call


        var pComputedPrice = 0
        var pComputedDiscount = 0
        var pFinalPrice = 0

        $.getJSON("MyFunction_Json.aspx?P_Id=" + pP_Id + "&Qty="  + pQty,
            function (jsonData) {
                pComputedPrice = jsonData;
            });

        pComputedDiscount = Number((pComputedPrice / 100 * pDiscount));
        pFinalPrice = pComputedPrice - pComputedDiscount;

It appears the code shown below solved the issue, but is this a good way ?

// Set the global configs to synchronous 
$.ajaxSetup({
    async: false
});

// Your $.getJSON() request is now synchronous...

// Set the global configs back to asynchronous 
$.ajaxSetup({
    async: true
});
#2

use the .done method to “wait” for a response.
https://api.jquery.com/jquery.getjson/

#3

For reference, this is the first “A” in “AJAX” - Asynchronous Javascript And XML.

Basically, the code says “You’ve asked me for that external resource. Rather than halting your program/script/browser/etc while waiting for it, you can keep going. I’ll handle the result when i’m done.” (Alternatively: "When I have success or fail")