The Json call is made but the code goes without waiting for it

Hi,

I guess I am using the wrong syntax as it seems the Jquery doesn’t wait for the value that I am calculating in my call

var pComputedPrice = 0 var pComputedDiscount = 0 var pFinalPrice = 0 $.getJSON("MyFunction_Json.aspx?P_Id=" + pP_Id + "&Qty=" + pQty, function (jsonData) { pComputedPrice = jsonData; }); pComputedDiscount = Number((pComputedPrice / 100 * pDiscount)); pFinalPrice = pComputedPrice - pComputedDiscount;

It appears the code shown below solved the issue, but is this a good way ?