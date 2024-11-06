The impact of DC Charging on EV batteries is still up for debate?

One of the common questions I see EV owners asking is if DC fast charging so often can harm the battery. Though [DC chargers](https://celectricmobility.com/) allow for quick charging, using high-power fast charging regularly can grow the battery old before its time. As it is often proved, quick charging causes the battery to heat up and that can have a bearing on its lifespan.
