The Hidden Potential of Expify: More Than Just an AI Directory

The idea behind Expify.ai was born out of a simple need: a centralized, comprehensive, and user-friendly directory for AI tools.

Below I’ll explain how I built an AI tools directory with the background of ecommerce setup. I managed to get amazing performance and features that users are used to in typical ecommerce.

Below is full description of my setup:

Frontend: Next.js for Scalability and SEO

Why Next.js? Built-in server-side rendering (SSR) ensures that all pages are SEO-friendly, a must-have for a directory aiming to rank high on Google. The flexibility of API routes allowed for seamless integration with my backend. Static Site Generation (SSG) was perfect for frequently accessed but rarely updated pages like category listings.

Features Built with Next.js : Dynamic Routing : Pages for categories, tools, and search results are dynamically generated, ensuring scalability as the directory grows. Global SCSS Styling : I used a global.scss file to maintain consistent styles, including animations for product cards. Improved Meta Tags Handling : Leveraged _document.js for static meta tags and dynamic meta tags for product pages to eliminate duplicate Open Graph ( og:title ) issues.

:

Backend: C# Web API for Robust Data Handling

Why C#? As a solo entrepreneur with expertise in C#, it allowed me to rapidly build a clean and scalable backend. Its integration with Entity Framework Core made it easy to manage the SQL database while maintaining flexibility.

Key Backend Features : Data Management : The API handles data for tools, categories, reviews, and tags, ensuring seamless communication with the frontend. Custom Search Text : For Full-Text Search (FTS) in SQL, I created a field called ProductSearchText that combines Name and Description for efficient indexing. Pagination and Sorting : APIs were optimized for large datasets with robust pagination and sorting mechanisms.

:

Search: Meilisearch for Lightning-Fast Search Results

Why Meilisearch? Meilisearch provided a fast, out-of-the-box search engine with natural language processing capabilities, perfect for an AI directory where users might not know exact product names. Its seamless integration with C# through a .NET SDK simplified the development process.

Improving Search with SQL and Meilisearch : SQL stores the primary dataset and serves as the source of truth. I sync the SQL database with Meilisearch to enable near-instantaneous search results. Combining FTS and Meilisearch : FTS handles basic SQL queries, while Meilisearch ensures a richer search experience with features like typo tolerance and relevance ranking.

:

Optimized Data Architecture

Database Design : Centralized around a Products table with relationships to Categories , Features , and Reviews . Many-to-Many relationships ensure flexibility for assigning products to multiple categories. Added columns like ProductSearchText , IsNewPage , and VisitedDate to improve data organization and tracking.

: Incremental Syncing : The backend tracks modified timestamps for products, syncing only updated data with Meilisearch to reduce overhead.

:

Search Optimization: A Step-by-Step Workflow

Data Preparation:

Combine Name and Description fields into ProductSearchText for SQL’s Full-Text Search.

and fields into for SQL’s Full-Text Search. Add tags and additional metadata for Meilisearch indexing.

Syncing SQL with Meilisearch:

Use a scheduled job to push updates from SQL to Meilisearch.

Handle deletions by marking products as inactive in SQL and syncing these changes.

Search API:

Queries first hit Meilisearch for fast retrieval of relevant results.

SQL FTS acts as a fallback for edge cases or complex filters.

Improving Performance with Azure

Blob Storage : All product images are hosted on Azure Blob Storage, served via a custom CDN ( cdn.expify.ai ) for fast loading.

: Azure App Service : The backend API is hosted on Azure App Service, offering easy scaling options.

: Frontdoor CDN : Configured Frontdoor CDN for efficient global content delivery.

:

Please take a time to visit https://www.expify.ai and Let me know if you have any questions!

Cheers