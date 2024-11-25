The Hidden Potential of Expify: More Than Just an AI Directory

The idea behind Expify.ai was born out of a simple need: a centralized, comprehensive, and user-friendly directory for AI tools.

Below I’ll explain how I built an AI tools directory with the background of ecommerce setup. I managed to get amazing performance and features that users are used to in typical ecommerce.

Below is full description of my setup:

Frontend: Next.js for Scalability and SEO

  • Why Next.js?
    • Built-in server-side rendering (SSR) ensures that all pages are SEO-friendly, a must-have for a directory aiming to rank high on Google.
    • The flexibility of API routes allowed for seamless integration with my backend.
    • Static Site Generation (SSG) was perfect for frequently accessed but rarely updated pages like category listings.
  • Features Built with Next.js:
    • Dynamic Routing: Pages for categories, tools, and search results are dynamically generated, ensuring scalability as the directory grows.
    • Global SCSS Styling: I used a global.scss file to maintain consistent styles, including animations for product cards.
    • Improved Meta Tags Handling: Leveraged _document.js for static meta tags and dynamic meta tags for product pages to eliminate duplicate Open Graph (og:title) issues.

Backend: C# Web API for Robust Data Handling

  • Why C#?
    • As a solo entrepreneur with expertise in C#, it allowed me to rapidly build a clean and scalable backend.
    • Its integration with Entity Framework Core made it easy to manage the SQL database while maintaining flexibility.
  • Key Backend Features:
    • Data Management: The API handles data for tools, categories, reviews, and tags, ensuring seamless communication with the frontend.
    • Custom Search Text: For Full-Text Search (FTS) in SQL, I created a field called ProductSearchText that combines Name and Description for efficient indexing.
    • Pagination and Sorting: APIs were optimized for large datasets with robust pagination and sorting mechanisms.

Search: Meilisearch for Lightning-Fast Search Results

  • Why Meilisearch?
    • Meilisearch provided a fast, out-of-the-box search engine with natural language processing capabilities, perfect for an AI directory where users might not know exact product names.
    • Its seamless integration with C# through a .NET SDK simplified the development process.
  • Improving Search with SQL and Meilisearch:
    • SQL stores the primary dataset and serves as the source of truth.
    • I sync the SQL database with Meilisearch to enable near-instantaneous search results.
    • Combining FTS and Meilisearch: FTS handles basic SQL queries, while Meilisearch ensures a richer search experience with features like typo tolerance and relevance ranking.

Optimized Data Architecture

  • Database Design:
    • Centralized around a Products table with relationships to Categories, Features, and Reviews.
    • Many-to-Many relationships ensure flexibility for assigning products to multiple categories.
    • Added columns like ProductSearchText, IsNewPage, and VisitedDate to improve data organization and tracking.
  • Incremental Syncing:
    • The backend tracks modified timestamps for products, syncing only updated data with Meilisearch to reduce overhead.

Search Optimization: A Step-by-Step Workflow

  1. Data Preparation:
  • Combine Name and Description fields into ProductSearchText for SQL’s Full-Text Search.
  • Add tags and additional metadata for Meilisearch indexing.
  1. Syncing SQL with Meilisearch:
  • Use a scheduled job to push updates from SQL to Meilisearch.
  • Handle deletions by marking products as inactive in SQL and syncing these changes.
  1. Search API:
  • Queries first hit Meilisearch for fast retrieval of relevant results.
  • SQL FTS acts as a fallback for edge cases or complex filters.

Improving Performance with Azure

  • Blob Storage:
    • All product images are hosted on Azure Blob Storage, served via a custom CDN (cdn.expify.ai) for fast loading.
  • Azure App Service:
    • The backend API is hosted on Azure App Service, offering easy scaling options.
  • Frontdoor CDN:
    • Configured Frontdoor CDN for efficient global content delivery.

Please take a time to visit https://www.expify.ai and Let me know if you have any questions!

Cheers

