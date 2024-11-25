The Hidden Potential of Expify: More Than Just an AI Directory

The idea behind Expify.ai was born out of a simple need: a centralized, comprehensive, and user-friendly directory for AI tools.
Below I’ll explain how I built an AI tools directory with the background of ecommerce setup. I managed to get amazing performance and features that users are used to in typical ecommerce.
Below is full description of my setup:
Frontend: Next.js for Scalability and SEO
- Why Next.js?
- Built-in server-side rendering (SSR) ensures that all pages are SEO-friendly, a must-have for a directory aiming to rank high on Google.
- The flexibility of API routes allowed for seamless integration with my backend.
- Static Site Generation (SSG) was perfect for frequently accessed but rarely updated pages like category listings.
- Features Built with Next.js:
- Dynamic Routing: Pages for categories, tools, and search results are dynamically generated, ensuring scalability as the directory grows.
- Global SCSS Styling: I used a
global.scssfile to maintain consistent styles, including animations for product cards.
- Improved Meta Tags Handling: Leveraged
_document.jsfor static meta tags and dynamic meta tags for product pages to eliminate duplicate Open Graph (
og:title) issues.
Backend: C# Web API for Robust Data Handling
- Why C#?
- As a solo entrepreneur with expertise in C#, it allowed me to rapidly build a clean and scalable backend.
- Its integration with Entity Framework Core made it easy to manage the SQL database while maintaining flexibility.
- Key Backend Features:
- Data Management: The API handles data for tools, categories, reviews, and tags, ensuring seamless communication with the frontend.
- Custom Search Text: For Full-Text Search (FTS) in SQL, I created a field called
ProductSearchTextthat combines
Nameand
Descriptionfor efficient indexing.
- Pagination and Sorting: APIs were optimized for large datasets with robust pagination and sorting mechanisms.
Search: Meilisearch for Lightning-Fast Search Results
- Why Meilisearch?
- Meilisearch provided a fast, out-of-the-box search engine with natural language processing capabilities, perfect for an AI directory where users might not know exact product names.
- Its seamless integration with C# through a .NET SDK simplified the development process.
- Improving Search with SQL and Meilisearch:
- SQL stores the primary dataset and serves as the source of truth.
- I sync the SQL database with Meilisearch to enable near-instantaneous search results.
- Combining FTS and Meilisearch: FTS handles basic SQL queries, while Meilisearch ensures a richer search experience with features like typo tolerance and relevance ranking.
Optimized Data Architecture
- Database Design:
- Centralized around a
Productstable with relationships to
Categories,
Features, and
Reviews.
- Many-to-Many relationships ensure flexibility for assigning products to multiple categories.
- Added columns like
ProductSearchText,
IsNewPage, and
VisitedDateto improve data organization and tracking.
- Centralized around a
- Incremental Syncing:
- The backend tracks modified timestamps for products, syncing only updated data with Meilisearch to reduce overhead.
Search Optimization: A Step-by-Step Workflow
- Data Preparation:
- Combine
Nameand
Descriptionfields into
ProductSearchTextfor SQL’s Full-Text Search.
- Add tags and additional metadata for Meilisearch indexing.
- Syncing SQL with Meilisearch:
- Use a scheduled job to push updates from SQL to Meilisearch.
- Handle deletions by marking products as inactive in SQL and syncing these changes.
- Search API:
- Queries first hit Meilisearch for fast retrieval of relevant results.
- SQL FTS acts as a fallback for edge cases or complex filters.
Improving Performance with Azure
- Blob Storage:
- All product images are hosted on Azure Blob Storage, served via a custom CDN (
cdn.expify.ai) for fast loading.
- All product images are hosted on Azure Blob Storage, served via a custom CDN (
- Azure App Service:
- The backend API is hosted on Azure App Service, offering easy scaling options.
- Frontdoor CDN:
- Configured Frontdoor CDN for efficient global content delivery.
Please take a time to visit https://www.expify.ai and Let me know if you have any questions!
Cheers