The following prompt appears in the Apple app audit. How should we solve it?

Error prompt content: Guide 5.1.1 - Law - Privacy - Data Collection and Storage
We noticed that your application requires users to register or log in to access non account based functions.
Specifically, please do not force users to log in and browse video courses.
next step
To solve this problem, please modify your application so that users can freely access the non account based functions of your application.
resources
Please refer to Guide 5.1.1 (V) - Account Login for details about our requirements for applications with account based content and functionality.
