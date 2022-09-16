The following prompt appears in the Apple app audit. How should we solve it?

Error prompt content: Guide 5.1.1 - Law - Privacy - Data Collection and Storage

We noticed that your application requires users to register or log in to access non account based functions.

Specifically, please do not force users to log in and browse video courses.

next step

To solve this problem, please modify your application so that users can freely access the non account based functions of your application.

resources

Please refer to Guide 5.1.1 (V) - Account Login for details about our requirements for applications with account based content and functionality.