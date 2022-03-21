The event listener goes away?

JavaScript
#1

I have a dropdown list which is tied to an event listener.

<script>
document.getElementById('material_type').addEventListener('change',postType);


    function postType(e){
      e.preventDefault();


      var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
      xhr.open('POST', 'material_type_results.php');
      xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');

      xhr.onload = function(){
        document.getElementById('materials').innerHTML = this.responseText;
      }

      xhr.send("Material_Type="+document.getElementById('material_type').value);
    }
    
</script>

You can see thats it tied from

image
image

Once I make a selection, it goes away and nothing seems to happen when a selection is made
image
image

#2

When an element is removed then recreated, such as by using innerHTML, that destroys any event listeners that used to be on that element.

#3

oh, dang Is there a better way than using…

        document.getElementById('materials').innerHTML = this.responseText;
#4

There are a couple of viable solutions that are typically done here.

You could:

  • replace the event listener after updating that section of HTML code
  • move the event listener to a higher location in the DOM

Either of those are perfectly suitable, though I do typically prefer the second option.

#5

So I can place the listener in the head and thats it?

<script>
document.getElementById('material_type').addEventListener('change',postType);
</script>
```
when I do that, I get

Uncaught TypeError: document.getElementById(...) is null, How can I refer ti it then? should I go with the first option?
```
<select class="form-control mr-5" id="material_type" name="material_type" onChange="postType">
```;
#6

No, it does not go in the head. It stays just before the </body> element.

Instead of there being multiple events being on individual elements, a single event is used at a higher level, such as on the materials element, or on the document body.

When the event listener at a higher level is used, it needs to change to filter out other unwanted events. You can do that by using Node.contains() to check that the clicked element is inside of the materials section, before invoking the handler function for dealing with it.