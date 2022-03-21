The event listener goes away?

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: So I can place the listener in the head and thats it?

No, it does not go in the head. It stays just before the </body> element.

Instead of there being multiple events being on individual elements, a single event is used at a higher level, such as on the materials element, or on the document body.

When the event listener at a higher level is used, it needs to change to filter out other unwanted events. You can do that by using Node.contains() to check that the clicked element is inside of the materials section, before invoking the handler function for dealing with it.