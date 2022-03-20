The event listener goes away?

I have a dropdown list which is tied to an event listener.
<script>
document.getElementById('material_type').addEventListener('change',postType);
function postType(e){
e.preventDefault();
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('POST', 'material_type_results.php');
xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');
xhr.onload = function(){
document.getElementById('materials').innerHTML = this.responseText;
}
xhr.send("Material_Type="+document.getElementById('material_type').value);
}
</script>
You can see thats it tied from
Once I make a selection, it goes away and nothing seems to happen when a selection is made