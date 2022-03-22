The event listener goes away?

When using the XMLHttpRequest() api It can return error messages or any warnings generated by php
Using the above when that happens is not probably what you want.
I use the fetch api as it returns a promise which is handy for detecting unwanted results.
I have abstracted server side requests as well as the php responses.
in php I use
function respond($status, $_report, $data) {
global $lastSQL, $report;
if(strlen($lastSQL) > 0) {
$report .= "Last sql: ".$lastSQL;
}
echo(json_encode(array('status' => $status, 'report' => $_report."\n".$report, 'data' => $data)));
exit;
}
The exception handlers also call respond()
In the js I use the following code
let _POST = async function(args) {
let fd = new FormData();
fd.append('family', localStorage.getItem('family'));
for (const item in args) {
fd.append(item, args[item]);
}
let response = await fetch(".php/editor.php", {method : 'POST', body : fd});
let txt = await response.text();
if(txt) {
let reply = $responseObj(txt);
if(reply.json) {
if(reply.json.status === "ok") {
return reply.json.data;
} else {
console.log("Non JSON res[ponse - " + txt);
return false;
}
} else {
console.log(txt);
return txt;
}
}
}
const $responseObj = txt => {
let reply = {'str': undefined, 'report' : 'No Report', 'json' : undefined};
try {
reply.json = JSON.parse(txt);
}
catch (error) {
reply.str = txt;
}
finally {
return reply;
}
}
It returns an object which can be data or an error/warning message and if it is a server connection error it is text
fetch is far more easy to use than XMLHttpRequest.
The report is used when things do not go as planned and so the report variable contains function and line nr. hints to aid in debugging.