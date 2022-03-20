The event listener goes away?

JavaScript
#1

I have a dropdown list which is tied to an event listener.

<script>
document.getElementById('material_type').addEventListener('change',postType);


    function postType(e){
      e.preventDefault();


      var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
      xhr.open('POST', 'material_type_results.php');
      xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');

      xhr.onload = function(){
        document.getElementById('materials').innerHTML = this.responseText;
      }

      xhr.send("Material_Type="+document.getElementById('material_type').value);
    }
    
</script>

You can see thats it tied from

image
image1920×1080 290 KB

Once I make a selection, it goes away and nothing seems to happen when a selection is made
image
image1920×1080 280 KB

#2

When an element is removed then recreated, such as by using innerHTML, that destroys any event listeners that used to be on that element.