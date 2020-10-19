The CSS clock

PaulOB: PaulOB: You could even draw the image of your clock in css as it looks a pretty simple design

I had some spare time so I took a go at styling the clock face in CSS.

I based the CSS for the hand movement loosely on the codepen example @Paul_Wilkins posted but I noticed there was a bug in that example where the hours and minutes jumped at the end of the revolution back to their initial rotated start position.

Instead of trying to start the hands at the current time by rotating them we should instead start the minutes and hours at 00:00 and then set a negative animation delay in seconds to match the number of seconds that have passed since zero to equal the current time. A negative delay in the animation does the opposite to what you think and is the same as if the animation had been running that length of time. This stops the animation jumping back to an offset start position at the end of its cycle.

I used my limited knowledge of JS to set a CSS variable (custom properties) to the current delay that we need for the time to be set (hopefully @Paul_Wilkins can tidy it up and check its doing what I think its doing ).

If a server side language was used then you just need to set the css variables in the root element to the appropriate duration.

Finally I’m not sure how reliable CSS timings will be and it may be necessary to use JS to get the real time every hour and update if there is a difference.