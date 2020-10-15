The CSS clock

Hello,
I have a clock at the top left corner (
I’d like to make it interactive and synchronized with a clock on a PC. Can I just do it with a CSS? Or what would be the best method to use?
I’m not sure how you expect to make a static image interactive, but either way you will need to use JavaScript to make an interactive clock.
To be honest, the clock image is so small, I doubt anyone would notice whether or not it’s telling the right time.
No you’d need some JS to get the initial time but from then on CSS could animate it.
There are plenty of examples around like this one where you could have the background image of your clock image (without hands) and then overlay the hands with css. You could even draw the image of your clock in css as it looks a pretty simple design (basically some thick borders on three elements would do).