The control of session time

PHP
<?php
session_start();
if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession'];
} else {
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
echo 'mySession is not set.';
}

I have the code above in a.php
if I open the page for the first time. it will produce the result below.

After I open the page, whenever I open the page, it will produce the result below.

I like to make it like the following.
After I open the page for the first time,
if I open the page in 5 seconds, it produce the following.

if I open the page after 5 seconds, it produce the following.

The code below is for my target result.
but it seems not to work I expected.

<?php
session_start();
ini_Set('session.gc_maxlifetime', '5');

if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession'];
} else {
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
echo 'mySession is not set.';
}

What did I misunderstand about ini_set?
Or How can I make it session maxtime is 5 seconds.

ini_Set('session.gc_maxlifetime', '5');

gc stands for Garbage Collection. By setting the maxlifetime to 5 seconds, that just means that the session can be deleted after 5 seconds if the garbage collector wants to. There’s more info here: https://www.dev-metal.com/how-the-php-session-garbage-collector-really-works/

Also on that page is a link to a Stack Overflow question which provides the answer you’re looking for. In short you can use session_set_cookie_params() to set the life of the session cookie but a more reliable method is to store the time the session was started in the session itself, then check that each time.

What is the real problem you’re trying to solve here?

I made pages keep login by a session.
session.gc_maxlifetime of my apache server is 86400.
But it becomes logout before 86400 seconds.
The logout happens frequently with mobile browsers rather than with the desk top brwosers.
I like to test it for precision keep login-time.