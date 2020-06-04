The control of session time

<?php
session_start();
if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession'];
} else {
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
echo 'mySession is not set.';
}

I have the code above in a.php
if I open the page for the first time. it will produce the result below.

After I open the page, whenever I open the page, it will produce the result below.

I like to make it like the following.
After I open the page for the first time,
if I open the page in 5 seconds, it produce the following.

if I open the page after 5 seconds, it produce the following.

The code below is for my target result.
but it seems not to work I expected.

<?php
session_start();
ini_Set('session.gc_maxlifetime', '5');

if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession'];
} else {
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
echo 'mySession is not set.';
}

What did I misunderstand about ini_set?
Or How can I make it session maxtime is 5 seconds.

#2

ini_Set('session.gc_maxlifetime', '5');

gc stands for Garbage Collection. By setting the maxlifetime to 5 seconds, that just means that the session can be deleted after 5 seconds if the garbage collector wants to. There’s more info here: https://www.dev-metal.com/how-the-php-session-garbage-collector-really-works/

Also on that page is a link to a Stack Overflow question which provides the answer you’re looking for. In short you can use session_set_cookie_params() to set the life of the session cookie but a more reliable method is to store the time the session was started in the session itself, then check that each time.

#3

What is the real problem you’re trying to solve here?

#4

I made pages keep login by a session.
session.gc_maxlifetime of my apache server is 86400.
But it becomes logout before 86400 seconds.
The logout happens frequently with mobile browsers rather than with the desk top brwosers.
I like to test it for precision keep login-time.

#5

Are you keeping track of the user’s IP in the session? Mobiles have the tendency to switch IPs a lot, whereas desktops usually have the same IP for a longer period of time.

Generally PHP will not close sessions earlier than the session.gc_maclifetime, but it may be closed later.

#6

No, I just set it with the code below How can I track of the user’s IP in the session?

$_SESSION['mySession']=$userID;

I can get the user’s IP with $_SERVER[“REMOTE_ADDR”]
How can I make the session alive for 86400 which is session.gc_maclifetime of my server?

Do you mean that the session should be alive for 86400 and it should be close after 86400?

#7

I’m not saying you should do that, I was just wondering if maybe that was the problem. If you’re not doing it then it’s not the problem :slight_smile:

Yes, that’s exactly what I mean

Can you define when the session stops too early in a set of clearly defines steps?

Like

1. User logs in
2. User does ...
...
X. User is logged out but should not be
#8

Today I did check the session by two times of taking a walk in the afternoon with my mobile phone
The following is the report of the checking with iPhone Safari.

sessionID       date and time        connection             comment                                                        
4               06-02 23:58          wifi                 new Session at home
4               06-02 23:59                               the old session at home       
4               06-03 08:23          
4               06-03 08:53    
11              06-03 14:50          LTE                  new Session in the street
11                                                        old Session alive in the street
11
:
11
11              06-03 14:46          LTE                   old Session in the street
12              06-03 16:46          LTE                   new Session in the street  
12              06-03 16:59          LTE                   old Session in the street   
:
12              06-03 17:09          LTE                   old Session in the street
11              06-03 17:22          wifi                  old Session at home and sessionID is 11 again!!!
11              06=03 17:09          wifi                  old Session at home
11              06-03  18:32         wifi                  old Session in the street away from my home about 20M 
11              06-03  18:35         ??                    old Session in the street away from my home about 100M 
13              06-03  19:05         LTE                   new Session in the street
13              06-03  19:06         LTE                   old Session in the street 
:
13              06-03  19:22        LTE                    old Session in the street
14              06-03  19:33        wifi                   new Session at home
14              06-03  20:02        wifi                   old Session at home
#9

Do you keep the browser/tab open the whole time?

#10

I don’t understand the above clearly.
But I will explain about what I did.

The webPage is opened at 06-02 23:58 yesterday by the browser safari of my phone…
The browser is never closed.

The omitted SessionID, 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 is used by my desk top browsers for testing.
They were chrome, fireFox, opera, and safari.

When I was out, I sometimes did internet surfing with another safari browser. But never used the browser which has mySession test.for surfing.

.

#11

What I want is keeping login status for 1 day(86400 secs).

In order to do that, I think session or cookie should be alive for 1 day.

Because a session or a cookie is alive for 1 day when users use desktop browser.

But I found a session or a cookie is not alive when users use mobile phone.

Is it impossible to make login status for 1 day when users use mibile phone in PHP?