The control of session time

<?php
session_start();
if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession'];
} else {
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
echo 'mySession is not set.';
}
I have the code above in a.php
if I open the page for the first time. it will produce the result below.
After I open the page, whenever I open the page, it will produce the result below.
I like to make it like the following.
After I open the page for the first time,
if I open the page in 5 seconds, it produce the following.
if I open the page after 5 seconds, it produce the following.
The code below is for my target result.
but it seems not to work I expected.
<?php
session_start();
ini_Set('session.gc_maxlifetime', '5');
if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) {
echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession'];
} else {
$_SESSION['mySession']=1;
echo 'mySession is not set.';
}
What did I misunderstand about ini_set?
Or How can I make it session maxtime is 5 seconds.