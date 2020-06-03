The control of session time

<?php session_start(); if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) { echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession']; } else { $_SESSION['mySession']=1; echo 'mySession is not set.'; }

I have the code above in a.php

if I open the page for the first time. it will produce the result below.

mySession is not set.

After I open the page, whenever I open the page, it will produce the result below.

mySession is already set and its value is 1

I like to make it like the following.

After I open the page for the first time,

if I open the page in 5 seconds, it produce the following.

mySession is already set and it value is 1

if I open the page after 5 seconds, it produce the following.

mySession is not set.

The code below is for my target result.

but it seems not to work I expected.

<?php session_start(); ini_Set('session.gc_maxlifetime', '5'); if ( isset($_SESSION['mySession']) ) { echo 'mySession is already set and its value is ' .$_SESSION['mySession']; } else { $_SESSION['mySession']=1; echo 'mySession is not set.'; }

What did I misunderstand about ini_set?

Or How can I make it session maxtime is 5 seconds.