The code doesn't work why?

JavaScript
I decided to read the examples in the book, but even there it is not possible to understand the Javascript language, and I don’t understand where the unclear values come from.

div id="pic">
    <div id="car"><img src="old.jpg" alt="" id="car"></div>
    </div>

#car{
    opacity: 0;
   
}
#pic{
    border: 1px solid black;
    width: 500px;
}

document.getElementById("car").addEventListener("mousemove", opa)
    let d=0
    let i=0
    function opa(){
        let h=event.pageX
        if(h-d>3){
            if(i<=1){
                i+=0.01
                document.getElementById("car").style.opacity=i
              d=h
            }
            else{
                i=1
            }
            if(d-h>3){
                if(i>0){
                    i-=0.01
                    document.getElementById("car").style.opacity=i
                    d=h
                }
                else{
                    i=0
                    d=0
                }
            }
        }

    }

the code, as always, does not work, the picture should appear if you move the frame from left to right,
in this code 90% I don’t know what is written there and why?)))
for example, what does it do and how does it work (h-d>3)?
and where do they get this to write something that is incomprehensible?