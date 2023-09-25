The code doesn't work why?

I decided to read the examples in the book, but even there it is not possible to understand the Javascript language, and I don’t understand where the unclear values come from.

div id="pic"> <div id="car"><img src="old.jpg" alt="" id="car"></div> </div>

#car{ opacity: 0; } #pic{ border: 1px solid black; width: 500px; }

document.getElementById("car").addEventListener("mousemove", opa) let d=0 let i=0 function opa(){ let h=event.pageX if(h-d>3){ if(i<=1){ i+=0.01 document.getElementById("car").style.opacity=i d=h } else{ i=1 } if(d-h>3){ if(i>0){ i-=0.01 document.getElementById("car").style.opacity=i d=h } else{ i=0 d=0 } } } }

the code, as always, does not work, the picture should appear if you move the frame from left to right,

in this code 90% I don’t know what is written there and why?)))

for example, what does it do and how does it work (h-d>3)?

and where do they get this to write something that is incomprehensible?