The code doesn't work why?

I decided to read the examples in the book, but even there it is not possible to understand the Javascript language, and I don’t understand where the unclear values come from.
div id="pic">
<div id="car"><img src="old.jpg" alt="" id="car"></div>
</div>
#car{
opacity: 0;
}
#pic{
border: 1px solid black;
width: 500px;
}
document.getElementById("car").addEventListener("mousemove", opa)
let d=0
let i=0
function opa(){
let h=event.pageX
if(h-d>3){
if(i<=1){
i+=0.01
document.getElementById("car").style.opacity=i
d=h
}
else{
i=1
}
if(d-h>3){
if(i>0){
i-=0.01
document.getElementById("car").style.opacity=i
d=h
}
else{
i=0
d=0
}
}
}
}
the code, as always, does not work, the picture should appear if you move the frame from left to right,
in this code 90% I don’t know what is written there and why?)))
for example, what does it do and how does it work (h-d>3)?
and where do they get this to write something that is incomprehensible?