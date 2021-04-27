The Big Web Design Trends for 2015

This type of layout almost always works in each resolution without having to put much work in fine tuning resolution depending on design versions. Implementing (I mean basically writing CSS) these designs is a breeze when compared to more complex layouts that need exceptional amount of work and CSS expertise to assure fine result in all devices.
Good point, @JKK.
I think the fact that it’s built into the base structure of things like Ghost and Skeleton means a lot of mediocre layouts use the ‘huge background/small text layout’ as their starting point.
Obviously you can easily change the default templates for these things, but people often stick with defaults. The thinking is “There’s a big picture area here. What picture should I use?” rather than “Should I use a big picture here?”.