The age of Success - The dogma vs real vs reality

I am in my middle 30’s what is the reality of this life. I am left behind or that is a state of mind?

This article shows some conflicting and negated opinions as compared to the Populist beliefs →

I was a good student, but certain factors in life such as I survived two severe accidents one at the age of 17 and another at the age of 27 + Many other factors that impact our lives and change how we exist in this world.

I have started learning to program late and programming takes its own course of time as it is challenging and require persistence.

Every opinion will be appreciated even if they hold harsh opinions and hard facts of life.