Textarea retains formatting

Stupid question I’m sure, but…I have a signature in Mac mail app, consisting of three lines of text (name, email, url) with a horizontal line above and below made from underscores. I wanted to add this into a textarea in a .php file for use in a mail() routine so it would always be there whenever I sent mail. So I copied and pasted as is between the textarea tags in BBEdit (so on the BBEdit page it looks the same as on emails in the mail app). And when I uploaded to the server and access that page, it’s still formatted exactly the same! If I send an email it retains its formatting. The .php file doesn’t strip out any of the formatting in the textarea!

Can anyone explain why? If I add

tags to be sure, they just show up as text! I’m not complaining, just surprised and not sure I can trust it. I can’t see it being machine-specific.