Textarea retains formatting

I have taken the form part of your code and added a little so that I can put it online and it will send the emails to my address. I have removed my email address from the following code:

<?php if (isset($_POST['submit'])){ $message=$_POST['message']; $subject=$_POST['subject']; echo "Before mb_convert, message = $message<br> and subject = $subject <br><br>"; mb_language('ja'); $subject = mb_convert_encoding($subject, 'ISO-2022-JP','AUTO'); $subject = mb_encode_mimeheader($subject); $message = mb_convert_encoding($message, 'ISO-2022-JP','AUTO'); $to = "*************************"; $headers="From: me"; $mail_sent = mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers ); echo "After mb_convert, message = $message<br> and subject = $subject <br><br>"; } ?> <form name="compose" method="post" action="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($_SERVER["PHP_SELF"]);?>"> <table cellpadding="5" cellspacing="0" style="margin-top:20px;" align="center"><tr><td colspan="4" style="background-color:#DDA0DD; font-size:15px;">You chose the following email addresses to email.<br> Compose the message below and click 'SEND MESSAGE'. A copy will be sent to admin.<br>If the address list is incorrect click 'Cancel' to start again.</td></tr> <tr style="color:navy; font-size:15px; font-weight:bold; background-color:#FFE4E1;"><td align="center">Stu #</td><td>Class</td><td>Name</td><td width="400">Send to</td></tr> <tr><td style="background-color:#898d8f; padding:8px;" colspan="4" align="center"> <input type="button" value="Cancel" onClick="window.location='sendemail.php';" > <input type="button" value="Return to main menu" onClick="window.location='../index.php';"> </td></tr></table> <table cellspacing="0" style="margin-top:20px; border:0" align="center"> <tr><td style="border:0;"> Subject <span style="font-size:13px;color:#994444;font-weight:bold">(in English):</span></td></tr> <tr><td style="border:0;"><input type="text" name="subject" size="67"></td></tr> <tr><td style="border:0;"> Message:</td></tr> <tr><td style="border:0;"> <textarea name="message" rows="30" WRAP="hard" cols="65"> **このメールは送信専用です。返信いただく場合はinfo@company.comへお願いします** _____________________________ Company info@company.com www.company.com _____________________________ </textarea> </td></tr> <tr><td align="center" style="background-color:#898d8f;padding:8px;border:0"><input type="submit" name="submit" value="SEND MESSAGE" class="button"> <input type="reset" value="Clear Form"></td> </tr> </table> </form>

Any Japanese in the subject and the message arrives intact in emails sent to me. If you would like I will put your email address into it on my server so you can see how the emails arrive to you.

I wonder if there is a difference in the way your server vs my server deal with languages?

I note a few lines in your code:

mb_language('ja'); $subject = mb_convert_encoding($subject, 'ISO-2022-JP','AUTO'); $subject = mb_encode_mimeheader($subject); $message = mb_convert_encoding($message, 'ISO-2022-JP','AUTO');

This is to do with encoding the strings into a format that the mail() function uses. I wonder if the extra step in that the subject goes through is anything to do with why the subject gets garbled for you?

The above page on my server is at https://www.danieljeffery.co.uk/jstest/form.php and it shows what is returned in _POST['subject] and _POST[‘message’] both before and after the above coding.

I don’t know what your level of expertise in PHP is? I am no more than a lower end intermediate.

There is a lot of code here that accesses various contact information from a mySQL database. What is the intended use of the page ultimately?