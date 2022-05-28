Textarea - multiple selections

I can’t seem to figure this out after doing some research on this topic. Any help would be appreciated.

I have a form with a textarea field that contains an include file. When I open the browser, it loads (as expected) and shows the html. All is good!

I would like to have the option of selecting different messages. I was thinking using a radio buton, make a selection and the include file would change to the selected file.

This is where I am having trouble getting another file loaded other than the original.

<tr> <td width="27%" align="right" valign="top">Message: </td> <td width="73%"> <textarea rows="10" name="message" cols="63"><!-- #include file="message1.asp" --></textarea></td> </tr>

This is where I need some help. How can I change that to message2.asp, or message3.asp, etc. before I submit to post it?

Currently, I am manually changing it per the message file that I want to send. I know there must be a way to be more efficient!

Thank you!