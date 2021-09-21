Text-underline-position in Android Chrome doesn't work

Here’s a sample page:
CSS
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
header {
padding: 16px 0;
text-align: center;
background: black;
}
header img {
width: 234px;
height: 222px;
vertical-align: bottom;
}
li {
background: url('images/WhatsApp.png') no-repeat right;
padding: 30px 50px;
list-style: none;
}
a {
font: bold 32px Calibri;
color: black;
text-underline-position: under;
}
HTML
<html dir="rtl" lang="fa">
<header>
<img src="logo.png" alt="Logo">
</header>
<main>
<ul>
<li><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LyXl3gwellfIiB2V9JJXRy" title="گروه اطّلاعرسانی">گروه اطّلاعرسانی</a></li>
<li><a href="https://wa.me/message/ZDX7YVUP6NBCJ1" title="ارسال تکالیف">ارسال تکالیف</a></li>
</ul>
</main>
It doesn’t look good on Android Chrome, i.e. the underline is cut off and crosses some descenders.
Here’s the final result, which I tested on the latest version of Chrome, 93.