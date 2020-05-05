Text too long over jarallax background image

Hi All
I have some code that runs a background image with moving text over the top similar to this website under the DINING section:
https://www.carlylehotel.com.au/ (this is not my website).
I can’t link my site here as it is for a client and is under development,
My site is working fine on a computer and pad however on a phone the text runs longer than the image… if you look at the site above the image is extended and the image moves slower.
I am using Bootstrap 4 and below is my code.
Any help would be great… I think it might just be a matter of adding some small code.
mrmbarnes
<main>
<div class="view jarallax row justify-content-center align-items-center" style="height: 100vh;">
<img class="jarallax-img" src="images/pokies-bg.jpg" alt="">
<div class="mask w-100">
<div class="container flex-center">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-12 wow fadeIn">
<h1 class="tinos text-warning text-uppercase text-center" style="text-shadow: 2px 2px #000000;"><strong>POKIES AT THE HOTEL</strong></h1>
<h3 class="tinos text-muted text-uppercase text-center" style="padding-top:0.5em; color:#075c3f; text-shadow: 2px 2px #000000;"><strong>The BEST GAMING ROOM IN TOWN</strong></h3>
<div class="text-white text-center" style="padding-top:1em; text-shadow: 2px 2px #000000;">The Hotel has 40 of the latest pokies, TAB, Keno, Keno Racing and much more.</div>
<div class="text-white text-center" style="padding-top:1em; text-shadow: 2px 2px #000000;">Come and check it out today... it could be your lucky day.</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</main>
<script>
// object-fit polyfill run
objectFitImages();
/* init Jarallax */
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'));
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax-keep-img'), {
keepImg: true,
});
</script>