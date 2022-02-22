Text to SVG

JavaScript
#1 
var opensans = new SVGTextAnimate("https://www.directURLtoSite.com/fonts/Lato-Bold.woff", {
              "duration": 300,
              "direction": "normal",
              "fill-mode": "forwards",
              "delay": 150,
              "mode": "delay",
            }, {
              "stroke": "#005792",
              "stroke-width": "2px",
              "font-size": 55
            }, "svg");
            opensans.setFont().then();
            opensans.create("svg-text-animate", ".hero.landing > header .fsElementTitle");

I’m trying to use this to transform a text string into an SVG so I can perform animations on the SVG path. What am I doing wrong? No matter what I try, I get

svg-text-animate.min.js:1 Fontfile does not loaded
#2

Silly question, but does the .woff file exist?

#3

Most definitely :slight_smile: .

#4

Long story short, I got it working, sorta. My question is now shifted though: webpacks UglifyJS doesn’t like async/await. This seems to be a known thing.

main.js from UglifyJsUnexpected token: keyword (function) [main.js:14868,34]0.fef16a10173b82c0cc8e.hot-update.js from UglifyJsUnexpected token: keyword (function) [0.fef16a10173b82c0cc8e.hot-update.js:88,34]0.fef16a10173b82c0cc8e.hot-update.js from UglifyJsUnexpected token: keyword (function) [0.fef16a10173b82c0cc8e.hot-update.js:88,34]

Any idea how I can get it working? The plugin seems to require async/await but my webpack build doesn’t like it.

window.onload = async function () {
              var opensans = new SVGTextAnimate("https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/lato-font/3.0.0/fonts/lato-bold/lato-bold.woff", {
                "duration": 1000,
                "direction": "normal",
                "fill-mode": "forwards",
              }, {
                "stroke": "#FFFFFF",
                "stroke-width": "1px",
                "font-size": 130
              });
              await opensans.setFont();
              opensans.setStroke({
                "stroke": "#333333",
                "font-size": 60
              }).create("TEST", ".hero.landing > header .fsElementTitle");
            }
          }
#5

Ended up disabling uglifyJS just to circumvent the problem :slight_smile: .