Text to SVG

var opensans = new SVGTextAnimate("https://www.directURLtoSite.com/fonts/Lato-Bold.woff", {
"duration": 300,
"direction": "normal",
"fill-mode": "forwards",
"delay": 150,
"mode": "delay",
}, {
"stroke": "#005792",
"stroke-width": "2px",
"font-size": 55
}, "svg");
opensans.setFont().then();
opensans.create("svg-text-animate", ".hero.landing > header .fsElementTitle");
I’m trying to use this to transform a text string into an SVG so I can perform animations on the SVG path. What am I doing wrong? No matter what I try, I get
svg-text-animate.min.js:1 Fontfile does not loaded